NATO can’t accept new members while they are in the midst of a war – Germany

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) – NATO’s door remains open for new members, but the alliance cannot be joined by a country while it is in the midst of a war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

“NATO’s open door policy remains in place, but at the same time it is clear that we cannot talk about accepting new members (who are) in the midst of a war,” she told reporters at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo that NATO alliance needs to think about what kind of security guarantees it can give Ukraine.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks to the press upon arrival at Oslo City Hall during NATO’s informal meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Javad Parsa

