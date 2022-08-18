NATO peacekeepers increase presence in northern Kosovo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Peacekeepers in NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) have increased their presence in northern Kosovo to be able to react to security challenges, a NATO spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday (August 18).

KFOR peacekeepers were seen on roads close to the Jarinje border crossing to neighbouring Serbia and close to North Mitrovica.

The majority of the population in the area are Serbs backed by Belgrade, who do not recognise the government and institutions in Pristina.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday (August 17) the alliance was ready to increase KFOR – which numbers 3,700 peacekeepers – if there is an escalation of tensions with Serbia.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met in Brussels on Thursday in an EU-mediated dialogue to normalise their relations, necessary for both countries to join the EU.

Tensions between the two sides flared this month when Pristina said it would oblige Serbs living in the north to start using car licence plates issued by Kosovo.

Kosovo won independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against repressive Belgrade rule.

Serbia legally still considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory, and has blocked the country from joining various international institutions.

via Reuters