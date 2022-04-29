NATO  warns of possibility war may drag on ‘for months and years’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NATO is prepared for a possibility that the war in Ukraine will drag on and last for months and years.

However, the alliance said it was ready to maintain its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia for years, including help for Kyiv to shift from Soviet-era weapons to modern western arms and systems.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks during a youth summit in Brussels later on Thursday.

The NATO chief said the west would continue to put maximum pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine through sanctions and economic as well as military aid to Kyiv.

“NATO allies are preparing to provide support over a long period of time and also help Ukraine to transit, move from old Soviet-era equipment to more modern NATO-standard weapons and systems that will also require more training,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the European Parliament in Brussels to meet President Roberta Metsola and the conference of presidents of the seven political groups in the Parliament. This is the first time that a NATO Secretary General has met with the group of European Parliament party leaders.

Photo – Roberta METSOLA, EP President and Jens STOLTENBERG, Secretary General of NATO, during the pres conference at the end of their meeting in Brussels. DAINA LE LARDIC/European Union 2022 – Source : EP