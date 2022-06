NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person,” the official told Reuters. “He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home.”

Stoltenberg tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.

At the time, he was showing mild symptoms and working from home, according to a spokesperson for the Western military alliance.

Stoltenberg had been set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday and attend a meeting with the leaders of Romania, Poland and Hungary in Bucharest on Friday.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. Although shingles can occur anywhere on your body, it most often appears as a single stripe of blisters that wraps around either the left or the right side of your torso.

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Photo: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER / POOL