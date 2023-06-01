Nato’s Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s NATO accession

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) – All NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against NATO enlargement,” Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs ministers.

“We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member,”

Stoltenberg added that violence against the alliance’s KFOR peacekeepers in Kosovo was “totally unacceptable”.

Unrest in Kosovo’s north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region’s Serb-majority area after April elections boycotted by the Serbs, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina.

Photo – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) arrives at the dinner for NATO foreign ministers at the Akershus Fortress, in Oslo, Norway. The NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meet in Oslo from 31 May to 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum

