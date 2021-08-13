Natural catastrophe losses hit $40 bln in the first half of 2021 -Swiss Re study

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A deep winter freeze, hailstorms and wildfires led to natural catastrophe losses of $40 billion in the first half of 2021, Swiss Re Institute’s preliminary estimates showed on Thursday.

This is above the previous 10-year average of $33 billion and the second highest on record for a first half after that of 2011, when earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand pushed the six-month total to $104 billion.

Man-made disasters triggered another $2 billion of insured losses in the first half, it estimated, less than usual and likely reflecting COVID-19 restrictions.

Photo: Damaged houses in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Damasi, Thessaly, central Greece, 04 March 2021. A 6,0-magnitude earthquake shook the wider region of Thessaly on 03 March. At least 30 houses were damaged in the vicinity of Mesochori in the municipality of Elassona, Thessaly. EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS