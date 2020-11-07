Nearly 400 arrested across Europe in anti-child trafficking operation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europol revealed that it coordinated a Europe-wide operation with Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom targeting child trafficking. The operation, also supported by Frontex, took place between 5 and 11 October 2020 and involved 12 countries.

The participating countries werre Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

A wide range of law enforcement authorities including police, immigration and border control agencies, transport police, social assistance and child protection services and labour inspectorates participated in the joint action.

The actions led to 388 arrests, 19 additional suspects identified and 40 new investigations initiated. Overall, 249 potential victims of human trafficking were identified, 61 of which were confirmed to be minors and the ages of 107 victims have not yet been determined.

The involved national authorities focused on border crossings and main transport hubs to identify potential victims and suspects of human trafficking. Each country adapted the activities according to the forms of child trafficking which were nationally prevalent.

Within the EU, children are mostly trafficked by their relatives. These criminal organisations, connected through large clan networks, operate in several countries and move the children on a rotational basis.

They abuse them in sexual exploitation, forced begging and forced criminality schemes. Trafficked minors from non-EU countries are also often victims of migrant smugglers collaborating with adults who accompany the children while pretending to be their relatives or legal guardians.

