Neighbours in UK to get vote on whether building can take place in their street

Residents in the UK will also be allowed to decide rules governing the layout and materials used for new developments in their street as part of the new Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, published on Wednesday.

Neighbours could be allowed to vote on whether planning permission should be given for developments on their street. The Queen’s Speech, read by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, said “the planning system will be reformed to give residents more involvement in local development” as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The bill was said to “give communities a louder voice”, after previous plans to reform planning were paused amid Conservative resistance. The BBC reported communities will be able to vote on whether planning permission should be granted for extensions to existing homes on their street.

Residents will also be allowed to decide rules governing the layout and materials used for new developments, the broadcaster said. The Times reported that local residents will be permitted to hold referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street as well as deciding whether more loft conversions and conservatories can be built without full planning permission.

The bill, one of 38 set out on Tuesday, will seek to drive local growth and regenerate towns and cities across England, including by enshrining the Government’s levelling up “missions”.

The government believes its new plans will give communities more of an opportunity to shape what happens in their area – and stronger grounds to resist unwanted developments.

