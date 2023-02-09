Netflix extends crackdown on password sharing to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Netflix is introducing limits on password sharing in four more countries: Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Customers in those countries are being asked to pay an extra fee if they want friends and family who don’t live with them to share their subscription.

The move follows a crackdown on password sharing in South America.

The media giant estimates 100 million people around the world use shared accounts.

The hit to revenues from the shared accounts was affecting Netflix’s ability to invest in new programming content, the firm said. It has said it is planning to extend the new approach to more countries in coming months.

“Over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain,” it said in a blog post.

It said members in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal would now be asked to set up a “primary location” for their account and manage who has access to it.

Members would still be able to watch Netflix when they travelled, both on personal devices and logging in in other places, for example in a hotel, it said.

For CAD$7.99 (£4.92) Canadian subscribers can add up an extra member as a “sub account” the blog said, with a maximum of two sub accounts per subscription.

The fee would be similar in New Zealand at NZ$7.99 (£4.17). There would be a price difference for sub accounts between Portugal at €3.99 (£3.54) and Spain at €5.99 (£5.32).

Netflix chief operating officer Gregory Peters last month acknowledged that the changes would not be “universally popular” and warned investors to expect some cancellations.

He said the firm expected to eventually make up those losses.

