Neuer reveals he had skin cancer and was operated three times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has made public that he had skin cancer and had to be operated three times as he announced his participation in a cosmetics company with tennis star Angelique Kerber on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old said his own history of cancer was a driving force behind his decision to team up with compatriot and three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber to release a skincare range called “Newkee”.

“We both have a very personal history of skin diseases. In Angelique’s case it’s sun-related hyperpigmentation, and in my case it’s skin cancer on my face, which I’ve already had to have operated on three times,” Neuer said in a press release.

“That’s why we also took special care not to make any compromises when it comes to sun protection: Because I train outside all the time and also like to spend my free time in nature.”

Neuer, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury, did not indicate when these operations took place.

via Eurosport

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first