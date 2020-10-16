New Australia and New Zealand trans-Tasman travel bubble opens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Friday, Australia’s border rules have been relaxed as the country established a trans-Tasman travel bubble with New Zealand.

Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicentre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak.

In a tentative re-opening to international tourism, travellers on the approved flights won’t be required to quarantine in Sydney, authorities said.

Passengers arrive from New Zealand, at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

The arrangements, however, are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals to be quarantined for two weeks under supervision at the cost of NZ$3,100 ($2,045) for the first person and more for additional family members.

Around 90 percent of those travelling on Friday with Air New Zealand are booked to travel one-way, the airline said.

Via EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS/Reuters

