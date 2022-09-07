New British prime minister installs allies in key cabinet roles

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Liz Truss has rewarded her key allies with top jobs in a major reshuffle hours after succeeding Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng is made chancellor, James Cleverly becomes foreign secretary and Suella Braverman replaces Priti Patel as home secretary.

One of Truss’s closest friends, Therese Coffey, is appointed as health secretary and deputy PM.

Her new cabinet will meet ahead of her first Prime Minister’s Questions later.

None of those who backed her defeated rival, Rishi Sunak, will remain in her full cabinet, with Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay all returning to the backbenches.

But Truss’s press secretary said the changes would “unify” the Tory Party and pointed to senior roles for five of her leadership rivals: Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat as security minister, Kemi Badenoch as trade secretary, Penny Mordaunt as leader of the Commons, and Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

For the first time, none of the top four “great offices of state” – prime minister, chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary – is held by a white man.

Below is a look at the people appointed to key positions:

POSITION MINISTER APPOINTED PREVIOUS MINISTER Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng Nadhim Zahawi Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Liz Truss Interior Minister Suella Braverman Priti Patel Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey Dominic Raab Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (re-appointed) Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis Dominic Raab Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi Kit Malthouse COP 26 President Alok Sharma (re-appointed) Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg Kwasi Kwarteng Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Simon Clarke Greg Clark Secretary for International Trade Kemi Badenoch Anne-Marie Trevelyan Secretary for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith Therese Coffey Education Secretary Kit Malthouse James Cleverly Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena George Eustice Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan Grant Shapps Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Michelle Donelan Nadine Dorries Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris Shailesh Vara Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp Simon Clarke Attorney-General Michael Ellis Suella Braverman

