New British prime minister installs allies in key cabinet roles

Liz Truss has rewarded her key allies with top jobs in a major reshuffle hours after succeeding Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng is made chancellor, James Cleverly becomes foreign secretary and Suella Braverman replaces Priti Patel as home secretary.

One of Truss’s closest friends, Therese Coffey, is appointed as health secretary and deputy PM.

Her new cabinet will meet ahead of her first Prime Minister’s Questions later.

None of those who backed her defeated rival, Rishi Sunak, will remain in her full cabinet, with Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay all returning to the backbenches.

But Truss’s press secretary said the changes would “unify” the Tory Party and pointed to senior roles for five of her leadership rivals: Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat as security minister, Kemi Badenoch as trade secretary, Penny Mordaunt as leader of the Commons, and Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

For the first time, none of the top four “great offices of state” – prime minister, chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary – is held by a white man.

Below is a look at the people appointed to key positions:

POSITIONMINISTER APPOINTEDPREVIOUS MINISTER
Finance MinisterKwasi KwartengNadhim Zahawi
Foreign SecretaryJames CleverlyLiz Truss
Interior MinisterSuella BravermanPriti Patel
Deputy Prime MinisterTherese CoffeyDominic Raab
Defence SecretaryBen Wallace (re-appointed)
Justice SecretaryBrandon LewisDominic Raab
Chancellor of the Duchy of LancasterNadhim ZahawiKit Malthouse
COP 26 PresidentAlok Sharma (re-appointed)
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy SecretaryJacob Rees-MoggKwasi Kwarteng
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities SecretarySimon ClarkeGreg Clark
Secretary for International TradeKemi BadenochAnne-Marie Trevelyan
Secretary for Work and PensionsChloe SmithTherese Coffey
Education SecretaryKit MalthouseJames Cleverly
Environment SecretaryRanil JayawardenaGeorge Eustice
Transport SecretaryAnne-Marie TrevelyanGrant Shapps
Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and SportMichelle DonelanNadine Dorries
Northern Ireland SecretaryChris Heaton-HarrisShailesh Vara
Chief Secretary to the TreasuryChris PhilpSimon Clarke
Attorney-GeneralMichael EllisSuella Braverman

