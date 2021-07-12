New coronavirus restrictions introduced in Libya after cases hit record high

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said in a decree that cafes must close, weddings and organised funerals with mourners are banned and public transport use is barred for the next two weeks.

Dbeibah, called for precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, as infection rates rise in the country.

In a government decision issued on Sunday, Dbeibah instructed all ministries, agencies, institutions, and public and private companies to take the precautionary and preventive measures for a period of two weeks.

He set working hours from 9:00 am to 13:00 pm with 25% of all employees, obligating all employees and visitors to wear masks throughout the working hours.

Dbeibah also issued another decision to close cafes and social event halls for a period of two weeks, and to prevent funerals and weddings and the use of public transportation.

The decision also imposed penalties on violators according to the emergency and penalties laws.

The total number of Coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Libya in March 2020, has risen to 204,090 cases, including 180,860 recovery cases, 19,990 active, and 3240 deaths, while the number of people vaccinated against the epidemic reached 425,119 people.

The National Center for Disease Control announced on Sunday the registration of 2,854 new infections, in addition to 376 cases of recovery, and 8 deaths, in the highest number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic in the country in March 2020.

Photo: Libya’s prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. EPA-EFE/STR

Read more via The Libya Observer