New earthquake of magnitude 4 registered in Croatia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new earthquake of magnitude 4 was recorded at 4:33 in the centre of Croatia early Thursday morning.



According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocentre at a depth of about 10 km and an epicenter always near the city of Petrinja.



Three days ago in the area a quake measuring 6.3 caused at least seven deaths and about thirty injured. Several replicas, with magnitude up to 5.

Main Photo: A view of a cracks in a road caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...