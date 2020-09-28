Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Estonia, Sweden

New ‘Estonia’ ferry disaster documentary claims to have found hole in ship’s hull

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout grab photo from a new documentary series about the M/S Estonia disaster in 1994 made available by DPlay on 28 September 2020 shows a hole in the hull of the Estonia.

The underwater video picture was taken by a diving robot. According to information in the documentary, produced by streaming service Dplay and titled ‘Estonia – Mullistava loyto’ (lit.: Estonia – A revolutionary discovery), the hole is four meters high and has previously been partly hidden towards the seabed.

The cruise ferry sank in the Baltic Sea while sailing between Stockholm, Sweden, and Tallinn, Estonia. The maritime disaster killed 852 people.

The governments of Finland, Estonia and Sweden intend to launch a new investigation into the cause of the ship’s sinking, their foreign ministries announced on 28 September 2020.

