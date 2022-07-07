New IVF law allowing genetic testing approved / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New IVF law allowing genetic testing approved

MPs approved a new IVF law which will allow genetic testing prior to implantation to enable doctors to look out for certain conditions before birth. While the law was approved with bipartisan support, it has been reporetd that opposition MPs Adrian Delia, Alex Borg, and Ivan Bartolo voted against the reform. An Opposition amendment for what is known as polar body testing was approved. (Times of Malta)

Labour MPs vote against PN motion wanting repeal of late night Valletta music

Labour MPs shot down a PN motion asking for a repeal of a recent decision allowing for music to be played in Valletta’s streets until 1am. The motion proposed by Opposition MPs from the 1st District was defeated with 38 votes against and 31 in favour. The legal notice introduced last month allows bars and restaurants in nine Valletta streets to play outdoor music until 1am. (Maltatoday)

Leaders trade barbs on Zonqor

The amendments to the American University of Malta contract and property exchange agreement will be beneficial for everyone, with land being returned to the people for the creation of more green spaces, and also push for more high-quality careers, Prime Minister Robert Abela argued in Parliament. This view was countered by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who said the government was protecting the interests of “friends and investors” rather than the people.

“Żonqor should have never been taken from the people and the Nationalist Party has been voicing the people’s concerns from the very beginning,” he said. (Newsbook)