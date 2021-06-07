New law in North Korea makes smuggling of foreign news or films punishable by death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North Korea has recently introduced a sweeping new law which seeks to stamp out any kind of foreign influence – harshly punishing anyone caught with foreign films, clothing or even using slang.

Kim Jong-Un has has introduced a sweeping new law against what the regime describes as “reactionary thought”.

Anyone caught with large amounts of media from South Korea, the United States or Japan now faces the death penalty. Those caught watching face prison camp for 15 years.

And it’s not just about what people watch.

Recently, Mr Kim wrote a letter in state media calling on the country’s Youth League to crack down on “unsavoury, individualistic, anti-socialist behaviour” among young people. He wants to stop foreign speech, hairstyles and clothes which he described as “dangerous poisons”.

Photo: A file photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un . EPA-EFE/KCNA

Read more via BBC