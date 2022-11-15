New law on temp workers in the pipeline / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 15 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New law on temp workers in the pipeline

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul said that unlicensed temporary employment agencies could soon be barred from bidding for public contracts or applying to bring third-country nationals to Malta. Ellul, who is responsible for social dialogue, revealed that talks are underway to regulate so-called temping agencies, which provide contract workers to local companies. The legislation would impact thousands of local workers that include cleaners, security guards, nurses and some catering employees. (Times of Malta)

Stopping boats at departure is solution to migration – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that the solution to migration lies in a coordinated presence to stop boats from departing their country of origin. “If we stop departures we will cut human trafficking activity and save many people from drowning – for me it’s unacceptable to have all these deaths in the middle of the sea. But to arrive at this solution we have to tackle the issue at source,” he said. The PM made the comments in response to press questions after it was revealed that Malta had quietly signed a joint statement with Italy and other Mediterranean countries to promote a coordinated approach on immigration policy. (Maltatoday)

Outbound tourism tops 400,000 in first nine months

Between January and September, 408,143 outbound tourist trips were recorded, data by the National Statistics Office has shown. On the other hand, total nights spent by outbound tourists surpassed 2.9 million nights. In addition, total estimated outlay by resident tourists stood at €351.5 million. As for the third quarter (July – September) specifically, 180,864 outbound tourists were recorded. It is estimated that persons leaving from Malta on holiday spent in excess of €350 million during their stay abroad. (NSO)

