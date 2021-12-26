New restrictions come into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New restrictions are coming into force today in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in a bid to curb rising coronavirus cases.

Further rules have not been announced in England, with Boris Johnson saying before Christmas that the data is being monitored but as yet does not justify stricter measures. It is understood school closures are not being considered for January.

In Wales, nightclubs will close and a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Up to 30 people will be allowed at indoor events, while at outdoor events the limit is 50.

Social distancing of two metres required in public places and offices.

The rules take effect from 6am.

In Scotland, social distancing of one metre will be required at large events from 5am and attendance will be limited to 100 people at indoor events where people are standing, or 200 for seated events inside.

For outdoor events, the limit is 500 people.

From 5am on Monday, nightclubs will be forced to close for three weeks, table service will be required in settings where alcohol is being served – and the one-metre rule will apply to hospitality and leisure settings.

In Northern Ireland, nightclubs will be shut, while indoor standing events and dancing in hospitality settings will be banned.

The measures begin at 6am.

From Monday, a limit of six people – or 10 people from a single household – will be allowed in indoor hospitality settings.

Children will not be counted in the total and weddings or civil partnership celebrations will be exempt.

In England, England, No 10 has not ruled out the possibility that ministers could meet on Monday to discuss the potential for new measures.

It is understood that a COVID-19 operations (COVID O) meeting has not yet been scheduled because ministers are waiting for more data.

Photo – A man wears a Union Flag face mask in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN