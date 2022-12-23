New R&I strategy launched for consultation / Malta News Briefing – Friday 23 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New R&I strategy launched for consultation

Research and innovation in Malta are sectors that contribute less than one percent to the Maltese economy, even though the European average is three percent. Aiming to see a stronger contribution, Government has launched a new strategy on research and innovation over a four year period from 2023 to 2027, which will be open for public consultation until the end of January. The most important aspects include a reformed governance system of national R&I policymaking, the further development of the local R&I ecosystem and the mainstreaming of R&I in public policy. The strategy is accessible online from the website of the Maltese Council for Science and Technology.

Two women told police of harassment by Demsbka alleged murderer

Two young women came forward to the police alleging harassment by Abner Aquilina after Paulina Dembska death, a court heard during the continuation of the compilation of evidence against Aquilina, who is charged with killing Paulina Dembska last January. Taking the witness stand, Police Sargent Malcom Pace said the two women, who wished to remain anonymous, had come forward with experiences of harassment by Abner Aquilina on social media platform Instagram. (Maltatoday)

New Soup Kitchen to open in Rabat as more families struggle

A new soup kitchen is to open in the New Yearas the number of families struggling to cope increases as the cost-of-living continues to hit hard. The Caritas-run project at tal-Virtù, Rabat, is expected to feed 180 people a day. It was announced by the chairman of the Alf Mizzi Foundation, which is supporting the project. A soup kitchen in Valletta, run by the Franciscan Friars, already feeds between 80 to 100 people a day, Sammut said, while the homeless shelters run by Caritas, Dar il-Hena and Dar Papa Franġisku, distribute some 50 meals a day to non-residents. (Times of Malta)

