New Ridley Scott movie Napoleon irks women’s groups

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Women’s groups have warned that depictions of Napoleon’s relationship with Josephine in a spectacular new biopic could inadvertently glamourise domestic violence.

Sir Ridley Scott’s Napoleon includes scenes in which the French emperor slaps his wife over their divorce. The film is understood to depict the volatile, sometimes violent relationship between the couple, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

But campaigners have warned that the glamorous historical setting and costume drama format of Napoleon could trivialise what is an abusive relationship.

In the interview Scott, who directed Napoleon mostly in England and Malta, said he did not think the slap in the divorce scene had been planned by the two actors.

“He just f—ing slapped her. She didn’t know it was coming either, The whole room went [sharp intake of breath]. And you know, what could have been a boring scene suddenly had magic.”

In an interview with Empire magazine Phoenix said that ahead of shooting the divorce scene, Kirby said to him: “You can slap me, you can grab me, you can pull me, you can kiss me, whatever it is.”

He added: “Both of us wanted to avoid the cliché of period drama, and by that I mean moments that are well-orchestrated and designed. “We are trying to capture this mercurial , strange relationship that they had. There was something really volatile and dangerous about their interactions.”

Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, says: “Right from early on, we wanted to be able to go to any places. Nothing is really off-limits, as long as it’s true to their natures.”

However, people who work with victims of domestic violence have said that even with consent between two actors to make a scene “authentic”, there is a danger of making abuse appear acceptable and even romantic when depicted in a film about a famous couple in a historical setting.

A spokeswoman for Women’s Aid told The Telegraph: “While the portrayal of domestic abuse and violence in cinema and on TV can generate greater awareness and discussion of the topic, it is vital that this is handled responsibly, with great awareness of the experience of survivors and with the sole purpose of educating the viewer – not romanticising abuse.

“While this may have been a consensual part of the acting process in this case, descriptions like these could benefit from being more measured and the fact that domestic abuse and violence are completely intolerable in our society made explicitly clear.”

Kirby says she came to feel passionately about the way Josephine – who was born in Martinique, in the French Antilles in 1763 and had been married once before her wedding to Napoleon in 1796 – has been sidelined by history. She told Empire: “As I came to learn, there are thousands of books on Napoleon and only about 60 on Josephine.

That stayed with me. Her life is so astonishing. Every year of it, in different ways. “I love taking on women that you don’t know much about, that have led really cool lives.”

As part of her preparation for the role Kirby visited Josephine’s tomb, “in the back of a tiny church, way outside Paris. And then to come into Paris and see his [Napoleon’s], and it’s this huge monument. I feel so passionate on her behalf.”

Via The Telegraph

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group