New rules seek better management of construction sites / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 21 December 2022

Morning Briefing

New rules seek better management of construction sites

Government has announced new regulations managing construction sites. The new rules say that any property damaged by work-related operations within a distance of 10 metres from a construction site, shall be repaired or replaced to their original condition by the contractor. The limit shall not preclude any other obligation on the contractor to make good for any other damages that extend beyond the 10-metre distance that are proven to be a direct consequence of the construction works. The new rules establish that reed sand and other loose building materials such as cement, small pieces of material and shingles must be transported, deposited and stored on site in rigid containers with suitable covers or flexible sturdy containers that must be appropriately sealed. (Times of Malta)

Dead body found at Paradise bay

A dead body was recovered by the police in Paradise Bay on Tuesday morning. The police said they received a report at around 8:45am that a dead person was spotted on the rocks in the Paradise Bay area near Cirkewwa. The body was found in a heavily decomposed state, with the Civil Protection Department assisting in its recovery. Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry, while police said that investigations are ongoing. (The Malta Independent / Maltatoday)

TM extends deadline to register hybrid vehicles for financial incentives

Transport Malta has extended by one year the deadline to register for a financial incentive related to plug-in hybrid vehicles after production issues have meant that vehicles ordered months ago will not be available by the end of next year. The scheme offers grants for those who had ordered a new or used plug-in hybrid vehicle by the end of May, even if these were to be registered later on in 2022 or 2023. But TM has since been informed that “due to various production issues,” a number of the vehicles ordered will not even be available in a year’s time. (Newsbook)

