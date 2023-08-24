New subsea power link between Scotland and England gets planning consent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British authorities have given planning consent for a new 2 gigawatt (GW) subsea power link between Scotland and England, National Grid said on Thursday.

The Eastern Green Link 2 will be developed by National Grid and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission.

The high voltage direct current transmission cable will run from a new converter station and landfall point at Sandford Bay, Peterhead, under the North Sea, to a landfall point on the East Yorkshire coast.Once onshore in England, it will run underground to a new converter station next to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

The cable will provide enough capacity to power more than two million homes.Construction is expected to begin in 2024, and should be operational in 2029, National Grid said.

