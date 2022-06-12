New survey on sinking of M/S Estonia, in the Baltic Sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first rendering (composite image) of the stern of Estonia taken using a a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) being lowered from the vessel VOS SWEET to the Baltic Sea.

The picture is reversed because the stern is lying upside down on the bottom.

The rendering consists of 623 still images composed with Photogrammetry. Kees Beemster Leverenz, Photogrammetry specialis, from the company Ocean Discovery, made the picture.

A new survey of M/S Estonia using a ROV, a photogrammetric survey is being carried out. 852 people died when MS Estonia sank on 28 September 1994, during a crossing between Tallinn, Estonia and Stockholm, Sweden.

Via EPA-EFE/STEFAN JERREVANG