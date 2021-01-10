New tremor rattles Croatia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 22:29 yesterday in central Croatia, near Petrinja.



According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Invg) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of about 10 km and an epicenter 2 km southeast of the town hit by the violent earthquake of magnitude 6.3. of 29 December last.



There are currently no further damages to people or property.

Main Photo: People search for reusable materials from a destroyed house in the Majske Poljane village near Glina after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Croatia on 29 December 2020 . EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Read more via ANSA

