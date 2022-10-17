UK’s Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday, Reports of plans to oust PM Truss

Reading Time: 5 minutes

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) – New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, the finance ministry said as Hunt tries to turn around a loss of confidence in the government’s fiscal plans.

“The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability,” the Treasury said.

“He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.”

Truss fired her friend Kwasi Kwarteng and named Hunt as her new chancellor of the exchequer on Friday in the hope of recovering some economic policy credibility and staying in Downing Street, little more than month after she moved in.

But British bond prices immediately renewed their sharp sell-off in the final hours of trading last week as investors decided that Truss’s decision to allow a rise in tax on company profits – reversing her promise to freeze them – was not enough.

Hunt, a former foreign and health minister, said on Saturday some taxes will go up, spending will rise less than previously planned and that he hoped investors would take note of his changes that represented a near total U-turn in fiscal policy.

“No government can control the markets. No chancellor should seek to do that,” Hunt told BBC television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“There is one thing we can do and that’s what I’m going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans.”

The Sunday Times reported Hunt would delay by a year a cut to income tax for workers which Truss had promised for April.

Trading in Britain’s battered government bonds resumes at 8am (0700 GMT) on Monday, the first day that trading in long-dated debt will not be supported by emergency Bank of England bond-buying which began on Sept. 28 and expired on Friday.

“MEETING OF MINDS”

Any bond market respite is likely to prove fragile before Hunt announces a new budget plan on Oct. 31.

The budget will aim to narrow a hole in public finances that the Sunday Times reported is as big as 72 billion pounds ($80.4 billion), including the 45 billion pounds of tax cuts originally planned by Truss, only about 20 billion pounds of which have so far been reversed.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey gave Hunt a vote of confidence on Saturday, saying they had an “immediate meeting of minds” on the need to fix the public finances.

But Bailey also said interest rates would probably have to go up sharply next month, even with the economy likely to go into a recession soon.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it expected Britain’s economy to shrink by 1.0% in 2023, a more severe contraction than its previous forecast of a 0.4% shrinkage, as Truss’s tax cuts were reversed.

Former finance minister George Osborne, who oversaw a tight squeeze on spending for six years until the 2016 Brexit vote, said the last six years of political upheaval in Britain were taking its toll on the economy.

“That is how the rest of the world looks at it,” he told Channel 4 television. “You have this unreality in the British political system – they don’t want to address the fundamental deterioration in the UK’s economic position in the world.”

Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week

British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street’s warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported.

More than 100 members of parliament (MPs) belonging to the governing Conservative Party are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party’s committee which organises the leadership contest, the tabloid reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Britain, engulfed in a political crisis, has lost three prime ministers since it voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

The MPs will urge Brady to tell Truss that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.

Graham is said to be resisting the move, arguing that the Truss, along with newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, deserve a chance to set out economic strategy in a budget on Oct. 31, the report added.

Separately, The Times reported that some lawmakers have held secret discussions on replacing Truss with a new leader.

Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership last month after promising to slash taxes, is fighting for her political survival after ditching key parts of the programme.

The chaos has fuelled discontent in the party, which is falling behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

