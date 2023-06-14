New US military aid to Ukraine pushes Washington deeper in conflict – Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new $325 million U.S. military aid package for Ukraine pushes Washington deeper into the “abyss” of the conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said early on Wednesday.

The package, which includes munitions for air defence systems, ammunition and vehicles, comes as Ukraine is shaping its long-expected counter-offensive. In the past week, Ukrainian forces lost some tanks and armoured vehicles provided by western allies while making small initial territorial gains.

“The United States is getting deeper and deeper into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis,” Antonov was quoted as saying in a post on the embassy’s Telegram messaging channel.

“Apparently, the strategists from the United States somehow do not understand that no amount of weapons, whatever involvement of mercenaries, will be able to turn the tide in the course of (Russia’s) special military operation.”

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first