New Zealand Ardern’s party support slips but enough to govern alone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party dropped in the latest poll on Friday, but it would still be enough for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to govern alone.

The Newshub-Reid research poll showed support for Ardern’s party at 45.8%, down 4.3 percentage points from the last poll.

The opposition National Party was at 31.1%, up 1.5 percentage points.

The Green Party, a likely coalition partner of Labour was at 6.3%.

Like this: Like Loading...