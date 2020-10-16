Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
New Zealand Ardern’s party support slips but enough to govern alone

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party dropped in the latest poll on Friday, but it would still be enough for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to govern alone.

The Newshub-Reid research poll showed support for Ardern’s party at 45.8%, down 4.3 percentage points from the last poll.

The opposition National Party was at 31.1%, up 1.5 percentage points.

The Green Party, a likely coalition partner of Labour was at 6.3%.
