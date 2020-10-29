New Zealand business mood brightens as COVID contained

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand business sentiment brightened in October as success in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country allowed the economy to re-open and activity to pick up from very depressed levels, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 15.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, an improvement from 28.5% in September.

A net 4.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to improve in the next 12 months, a marked turnaround from September when 5.4% expected conditions to worsen. Construction was the most optimistic sector, while agriculture and retail were the most downbeat.

