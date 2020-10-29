New Zealand business mood brightens as COVID contained

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
New Zealand business sentiment brightened in October as success in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country allowed the economy to re-open and activity to pick up from very depressed levels, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.
The survey’s headline measure showed a net 15.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, an improvement from 28.5% in September.
A net 4.7% of respondents expected their own businesses to improve in the next 12 months, a marked turnaround from September when 5.4% expected conditions to worsen. Construction was the most optimistic sector, while agriculture and retail were the most downbeat.