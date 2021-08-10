New Zealand mourns death of Olympic cyclist Podmore at 24

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand cycling was plunged into mourning on Tuesday after Olympian Olivia Podmore’s sudden death at the age of 24.

Podmore represented her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was not part of New Zealand’s team at the recent Tokyo Games.

A New Zealand police spokesman said police attended a sudden death at a property in Waikato on New Zealand’s upper North Island at about 4 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Monday.

Podmore’s cause of death was not confirmed but friends and sports officials said her passing had raised concerns about her mental health.

Words can’t express how saddened we are to hear of the sudden death of Rio 2016 Olympian, Olivia Podmore.



Our thoughts are with her family, friends and @CyclingNZL. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/i1sKCI1CsM — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) August 9, 2021

Former Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray, a friend of Podmore, told New Zealand media he was with her on Monday and said her death was a “shock and a tragedy.”

“I wish she had said something,” the 39-year-old said.

“We have lost a sister, a friend and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her.

“If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen.

“That’s why there’s so much talk about mental health at the moment.”

via Reuters

Image via UCI Track Cycling