Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, New Zealand

New Zealand to ease coronavirus restrictions as it reports zero cases

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all restrictions will be lifted in the rest of the country.

Auckland will move to alert level 2 from Thursday, Ardern said at a news conference on Monday, which will limit gatherings to 100 people.

The rest of the country will move to level 1 from midnight on Monday, she said.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand on Monday, health officials said.

The country has recorded a total of 1,464 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 25 deaths.

There are 62 active cases in New Zealand, 33 of them transmitted in the community and the remaining 29 diagnosed in managed isolation facilities for travellers returning to New Zealand.

Three people are in hospital.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: