UPDATED: New Zealand’s Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will stay under an alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, Ardern said restrictions in Northland – a region on the northern-most tip of the country bordering Auckland – will be eased to alert level 3, effective midnight on Thursday, from level 4.

New Zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.