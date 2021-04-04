Newcastle deny Spurs return to top four in 2-2 draw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move up to provisional fourth place in the Premier League after relegation-threatened Newcastle United held them to a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser from substitute Joe Willock at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead with two goals in four minutes in the first half after Joelinton’s opener for Newcastle before Arsenal loanee Willock struck to earn a point.

Newcastle’s Jospeh Willock (C) scores against Tottenham?s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Newcastle, Britain, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Stu Forster / POOL

The result leaves Spurs in fifth with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but West Ham United can go above both of their London rivals into the Champions League spots if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday.

It also marked the sixth time Spurs have failed to win a league game this season when they were leading at halftime.

The result left Newcastle three points above third-bottom Fulham, who were playing at Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Reuters

