Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal after PSG agree deal

Brazil forward Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, Saudi state media reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Ligue 1 champions, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, but French newspaper L’Equipe said the deal could net 31-year-old Neymar 160 million euros.

The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical.

Sources close to the operation told Reuters that Neymar was having a medical in Paris on Monday and was expected to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to be presented to fans at King Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal, managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, play Al Fayha on Saturday with Neymar expected to wear the number 10 shirt.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros, missed PSG’s league opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances.

via Reuters

