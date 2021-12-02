NGOs plead for free vote on cannabis / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 December 2021

Reading Time: 1 minute

Morning Briefing

NGOs plead for free vote on cannabis

A number of institutions linked to the Church asked have called for a free vote in parliament after the government pushed through its cannabis bill without considering any suggested changes to the bill on cannabis use. “Despite numerous reasonable and balanced amendments… the government side refused to consider any of the suggestions and remained adamant to pass a very weak regulatory framework which risks leaving a massive negative impact on our society, especially among children, youths and the most vulnerable,” Caritas Malta, OASI Foundation, the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Church Schools’ Association said in a joint statement.

They asked PM Robert Abela to allow a free vote for government MPs so that they could vote according to their conscience and not along party lines. (Times of Malta)

Prison rehabilitation not effective – NAO

Malta’s law do not impose sufficient obligations on the Correctional Services Agency for an effective system of rehabilitation at Corradino Correctional Facility, the National Audit Office reported. The requirements calling for rehabilitative efforts in Maltese legislation were “few and somewhat malleable” when compared to discipline and security, leaving “care and reintegration initiatives in a situation in which they have to compete with, rather than complement, stronger legal obligations such as those relating to discipline and good order.” (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Active Covid-19 cases reached 1213 after 95 new cases were reported on Wednesday. 70 persons recovered, with 11 patients remaining in hospital, two of whom in ITU.