NHS recruiting staff to deliver vaccine

More details have emerged about who will be first to get the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine when the UK rollout begins next week, with the first doses having now arrived from Belgium.

The highly-anticipated jab reached Britain on Thursday after being brought through the Eurotunnel on lorries.

Sky News reports that the NHS has begun recruiting staff with either “experience of delivering a vaccine” or who are “willing to be trained”.

An advert for one London healthcare trust says: “We are expecting to receive the Covid-19 vaccine very soon. “Vaccinating as many Londoners as quickly as possible will require your help.

“We are looking for healthcare professionals from across the capital. You may already have experience of delivering a vaccine to people, or you may be willing to be trained.”

Sky News

