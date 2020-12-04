NHS recruiting staff to deliver vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute
More details have emerged about who will be first to get the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine when the UK rollout begins next week, with the first doses having now arrived from Belgium.
The highly-anticipated jab reached Britain on Thursday after being brought through the Eurotunnel on lorries.
Sky News reports that the NHS has begun recruiting staff with either “experience of delivering a vaccine” or who are “willing to be trained”.
An advert for one London healthcare trust says: “We are expecting to receive the Covid-19 vaccine very soon. “Vaccinating as many Londoners as quickly as possible will require your help.
“We are looking for healthcare professionals from across the capital. You may already have experience of delivering a vaccine to people, or you may be willing to be trained.”
Sky News
4th December 2020
The Italian economy, brought to its knees by the coronavirus, will contract by 8.9% this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Thursday, revising down a previous projection of -8.3% made in June.
In its twice-yearly economic outlook repo...
4th December 2020
The EU is considering ways of pushing ahead with the creation of the EU’s Covid-19 recovery fund without the participation of Hungary and Poland, a senior European Commission official has warned, piling pressure on the two countries to drop their ve...
4th December 2020
A politician named after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has been elected to a seat in Namibia.
Adolf Hitler Uunona - representing the southern African country's ruling SWAPO party - received 85 percent of the vote, but insists he has "nothing to do wi...
4th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Vaccine roll-out by early January
Malta is expected to start rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of next year after Europe’s medicines regulator imposed a December 29 deadline to grant its approval. Healt...
4th December 2020
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the world's most extensive and spectacular coral reef ecosystem, is in a critical state and deteriorating as climate change warms up the waters in which it lies, an international co...
4th December 2020
Malta is expected to start rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of 2021 after Europe’s medicines regulator imposed a December 29 deadline to grant its approval.
Health Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta thousands of va...
4th December 2020
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Two firefighters were injured and residents of a rustic Southern California canyon were driven from their homes after a blaze broke out overnight at a single-family home and tore across some 4,000 acres of dry brush and wooded...
4th December 2020
The European Commission announced its European Democracy Action Plan to empower citizens and build more resilient democracies across the EU.
Standing up to challenges to our democratic systems from rising extremism and perceived distance between ...
4th December 2020
(Reuters) - Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations.
Half a million deaths occurr...
4th December 2020
ROME (Reuters) - Italy approved new restrictions on Thursday to avoid a surge in novel coronavirus infections over Christmas and the New Year, banning midnight mass and halting movement between towns, as the country posted its highest daily death to...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related