Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert after critics say it event clashed with her LGBT+ support

U.S rapper Nicki Minaj this week pulled out of a planned concert in Saudi Arabia, where same-sex acts attract the death penalty, after critics said it clashed with her support for LGBT+ rights.

Minaj, known for her provocative stage performances and skin-baring attire, was due to headline the Jeddah World Fest music festival on July 18, the latest example of the conservative kingdom loosening restrictions on entertainment.

Minaj, who took part in Gay Pride festivities in New York in June, said on Tuesday that she would no longer perform to make clear her support for women and LGBT+ rights.

In one particular video viewed over 37,000 times on Twitter, a Saudi woman wearing a loose headscarf criticizes the Saudi government’s blatant display of hypocrisy, given the women who attend Nicki’s concert will be required to wear a full-length robe known as the abaya. “You can’t ask me to wear the abaya and dress conservative to a concert where you’re bringing Nicki Minaj and all her vulgarity and her songs about shaking her ass,” she lamented in Arabic.

via Reuters, complex.com