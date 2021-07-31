Nigerian sprinter Okagbare suspended after failing drugs test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tokyo (dpa) – Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended from competing at the Tokyo Games after she tested positive for human growth hormone, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Saturday.

A sample provided on July 19 returned a positive result for the banned substance and the testing laboratory informed the Integrity Unit on Friday.

Okagbare was scheduled to compete in the 100m semi-finals on Saturday evening. She won her heat easily on Friday in 11.05 seconds, finishing ahead of Britain’s Asha Philip and Tynia Gaither from the Bahamas.

She won a silver medal for the long jump at the 2008 Games in Beijing and holds the Commonwealth Games women’s 100m record.

dpa

File Photo Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria reacts after winning the Women 200m during the Athletics IAAF Diamond League – Prefontaine Classic at Stanford, California, USA, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO