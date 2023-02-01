Nikki Haley poised to enter U.S. 2024 presidential race

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to announce in February that she will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

A person familiar with Haley’s plans confirmed that the former South Carolina governor will enter the race with an announcement in Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 15. The news was first reported by the Charleston Post and Courier.

The 51-year-old Haley is poised to be the second major candidate in the race, following former President Donald Trump, who launched his comeback bid in November.

Haley’s expected announcement represents a turnabout: Haley declared in 2021 that she wouldn’t run for president if Trump did. But Haley telegraphed her change of plans in an interview with Fox News earlier this month, saying, “It’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change. I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.”

Haley, whose parents were Indian immigrants, has long been seen as a prospective presidential candidate. After serving in the South Carolina legislature, Haley won election to the governorship in 2010, after prevailing in a hotly contested primary in which she’d initially been regarded as the underdog. During the primary, she was bolstered by endorsements from people including former South Carolina First Lady Jenny Sanford and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

Haley spent six years as governor. In 2017, Trump picked her to join his Cabinet. After serving two years on the job, she launched a political nonprofit that served to promote her policies and, later, a political action committee that allowed her to support endorsed candidates.

