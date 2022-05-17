Nine civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Donetsk region – governor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks on Monday in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the region’s governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said nine residents were killed and six injured.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said troops defending the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia.

Reuters could not immediately verify Ukraine’s battlefield account and it was not clear how many troops had reached the Russian border and where.

If confirmed, it would suggest a Ukrainian counter-offensive is having increasing success in pushing back Russian forces in the northeast after Western military agencies said Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas region had stalled.

via Reuters