Nine-year-old fatally shot in Liverpool

The city of Liverpool woke up in shock on Tuesday after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Liverpool.

According to the police, Merseyside Police officers attended a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday following reports an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. It is understood that the nine-year-old girl suffered a gunshot injury to the chest and was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she later died.

Sky News reports that a man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand during the incident inside the house.

They have both been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

