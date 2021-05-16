Reading Time: < 1 minute

The boss of the world’s busiest airport for international passengers has said Covid passports are the only way to restart mass foreign travel.

Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths told the BBC: “I don’t think there is an alternative.”

Critics of the digital systems argue they discriminate against those who cannot get vaccinated.

But Mr Griffiths says he is a complete supporter of the documents, which he says are “inevitable”.

“I think the problem is not the vaccine passport and its discrimination. It’s the need to roll things out and have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme,” he said.

The desire to recover and avoid new outbreaks of coronavirus has led to the emergence of several different Covid travel passes. The European Union, the G20 and International Air Transport Association are all working on schemes.

Mr Griffiths says even if multiple systems are introduced for checking passengers, his airport can avoid queues such as those seen at London Heathrow.

“Whatever the system, we will adapt our processes to ensure that our passengers aren’t put in huge long queues,” he adds.

Photo: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 at the Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Read more via BBC