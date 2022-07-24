No bail for Jordan Azzopardi / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 24 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No bail for Jordan Azzopardi

Alleged drug lord Jordan Azzopardi has been denied bail after being accused of trafficking 130g of cocaine which he disposed during a police car chase on Friday. He was already out on bail when he was arrest in Madliena last Friday after a car chase. In a Saturday arraignment before Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, Inspector Alfredo Mangion said that on Friday police received information that Azzopardi was involved in drug trafficking activity. Azzopardi pleaded not guilty to the charges and the defence did not request bail at this stage. (Maltatoday)

One in ten PN Councillors vote in Deputy Leader early election

Just over 10 per cent of Nationalist Party councilors have utilised the early voting opportunity to express their consent or otherwise to the sole choice for party leadership, Alex Perici Calascione. Early voting is open on Saturday and Monday, July 25 for councilors who will not be able to cast their vote on the actual day of the election, Saturday July 30. (Times of Malta)

Uproar forces change in timing of Sannat horseracing event

The timing of the Sannat horse racing event, to be held in connection with the feast in the locality, has been changed to a later time after public uproar. The event, which traditionally takes place in honour of St Margaret, would go ahead at 1.30pm. Following public pressure, including by Animal rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina, the event, which is sponsored by the Gozo Ministry, has now been re-timed to start at 4pm. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update

Active cases have gone down to 4,030 on Saturday after 106 new cases were reported together with 469 recoveries. Two people with Covid-19 have died overnight, bringing the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in Malta to 785. (Newsbook)ħ

