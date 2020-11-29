No call currently scheduled between UK PM and EU Commission President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is no call currently scheduled between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a British source told Reuters, after reports in the Times newspaper suggested the pair would speak in the next 48 hours.

The European Commission has started to “lean on” EU negotiator Michel Barnier to get a trade deal with Britain, reported the Times newspaper on Saturday.

The report said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to speak to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the next 48 hours to try to find common ground on fishing quotas.

Main Photo: A general view of Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Like this: Like Loading...