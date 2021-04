Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johnson & Johnson said Friday there wasn’t enough evidence to establish that the company’s Covid-19 vaccine causes the rare blood-clotting condition that prompted U.S. health officials this week to recommend a pause in its use.

The New England Journal of Medicine published online a letter from three J&J employees involved in vaccine development and epidemiology saying, “At this time, evidence is insufficient to establish a causal relationship between these events” and J&J’s vaccine.

Wall Street Journal

