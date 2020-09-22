Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Brexit, CD EU

No deal Brexit not appealing, but not excluded – Dombrovskis

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union and Britain need to accelerate talks on a future trade deal since it was impossible to rule out there being insufficient progress in the talks, leading to a no-deal outcome, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

“There are many outstanding issues. Progress on a number of key EU asks so far is not sufficient. So we would need to intensify negotiations substantially if we are to reach a successful outcome,” Dombrovskis told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in Berlin.

“The alternative of a no-deal Brexit is not appealing, but we cannot exclude it.”

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: