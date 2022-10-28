Malta gets €50m in EU funding for electric vehicles / Malta News Briefing – Friday 28 October 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1700

The Times of Malta reports that a male official at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra admitted sexually harassing a female member of the orchestra, who resigned over the “excessive stress” caused by the abuse.

Maltatoday highlights Sandro Chetcuti’s intervention at a conference today. The developer said that the time has come for Malta to revise its local plans, developer Sandro Chetcuti, also chairman of the quango Propjetà Malta, told a KPMG conference on Friday morning.

Newsbook says that BirdLife Malta urged the public to object to the planning application which seeks to transform a sham sheep farm in Bidnija into a hotel.

TVM leads with reports that Malta has been granted €50 million funds from the European Union as part of the Recovery and Resilient plan for the purchase of non-polluting electric vehicles.

Updated 1200

Maltese households being priced out of property market: Maltese families are being priced out of the property market, a KPMG study has found. The research shows that households on a median income could only take out a mortgage which financed 76% of the median asking price of apartments. Financially that means such households could only afford to buy an apartment costing €201,000, while the median property costs €265,000. (Maltatoday)

Two traffic accidents in past hours: Police reports say that a 29-year-old man from Ħamrun was grievously injured after his car flipped over and landed in the skatepark in Msida. The accident happened last night at around 10.45pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. Earlier this morning, a person has been injured after being run over in a traffic accident near the Magħtab landfill. (TVM)

Ministry defends under fire prison boss: The Home Affairs Ministry defended prison director Robert Brincau who is facing an alleged criminal offence, with an ambulance driver accusing him of pointing a gun to his head at Għadira. The Ministry said that public Service Commission rules dictating automatic suspension of anyone facing a police investigation for an alleged criminal offence do not apply in this case given that Brincau is a “public employee” and not a “public officer”. Explaining that the head of the CCF is employed directly by the agency, the Ministry said that public sector employees do not apply. (TImes of Malta)

Update 0930 – Buttigieg elected to Parliament

St Julian’s Mayor Albert Buttigieg was elected to Parliament following a casual election to replace the seat vacated by the late Robert Arrigo.

Buttigieg secured 2,122 votes while Emma Portelli Bonnici received 1,151 votes. (Net News)

Morning Briefing

Two lifeless bodies found at sea

Two macabre discoveries were made by Malta’s armed forces on Thursday as two lifeless bodies were brought to shore. The first was found in the morning close to Marsalforn, while the second was found at Hurds Bank some 15 miles off the coast. Both bodies were in advanced stage of decomposition and could not be identified. The forces only said that the first body was that of a woman, but no further information was yet available. (Times of Malta)

No decision on Steward hospitals before Court judgement – Fearne

Government will not take any decision on the Steward hospitals concession agreement until the court delivers its judgment on the contract in January, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne. The Deputy PM explained government will wait for Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale’s judgment, which is expected at the end of January, referring to a cas to rescind the hospitals concession contract brought forward by PN MP Adrian Delia. (Maltatoday)

PN tables amendments to work-life balance legal notice

The Nationalist Party (PN) filed a motion to amend national legislation which implements the European directive on work-life balance. The party said that Labour sought to implement he absolute minimum of the directive, waiting right to the deadline. Among its proposals, the PN wants parental leave to be paid at normal work rate not sick leave rate, an increase of five days in paternity leave, and equal paternal leaves for self-employed. The PN said that it released these amendments after a long consultation process with various stakeholders, social partners and civil societies. (The Malta Independent)

