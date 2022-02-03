No dramatic exodus of foreign companies since grey-listing – MFSA Chair / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 3 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No dramatic exodus of foreign companies since grey-listing – MFSA Chair

FATF Greylisting has not brought about a ‘dramatic exodus’ of foreign companies leaving Malta, MFSA Chairman John Mamo told a parliamentary committee. Questioned by the appointments committee, he said that the number of companies set up in Malta has also remained unchanged. “Everyone must do their part but at the end of the day it is the entities directly involved that need to act and I think we are doing our best to get out of the list”. Mamo was reappointed by four votes to three, with the Opposition voting against, arguing that they had insisted for a longer tenure than one year for such posts. (Times of Malta)

PN motion against tax amnesty defeated

Parliament, through Labour’s majority, has shot down an Oppostion motion calling for the removal of a legal notice that cancels out tax arrears against property tax owed. Defaulting taxpayers to not pay any tax due on the transfer of property purchased before March 2021, against their arrears. A number of organisations including the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Institute of Accountants had also called for the removal of legal notice seen as rewarding tax defaulters. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

227 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, along 353 recoveries. During the past 24 hours, five men aged between 78 and 86 died while Covid-19 positive, taking the death tally to 556. 94 persons remain in hospital, five in ITU.