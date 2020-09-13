Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Brexit, CD eNews

No guarantee that EU will allow for UK food imports – Brexit negotiator

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union has made it clear there is no guarantee it will add Britain to its list of approved third countries for food imports, London’s top Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Sunday.

Earlier, Frost’s EU counterpart Michel Barnier said the bloc had not refused to add the UK to its list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any refusal would amount to a “blockade” of food trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“(It) has been made clear to us in the current talks that there is no guarantee of listing us,” Frost said on Twitter.
