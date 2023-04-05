No let up in Pope Francis’ busy Holy Week schedule

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis continued with his busy schedule in the week running up to Easter on Wednesday with his general audience in Saint Peter’s Square.

The Argentine pontiff spent three days in a Rome hospital last week after being admitted with respiratory problems but he got back to work right away following his discharge on Saturday, taking part in the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square.

He is set to preside over the Easter Triduum liturgies, with two events on Maundy Thursday, two more on Good Friday, the Easter Vigil on Saturday and the Easter Mass on Sunday and his Urbi et Orbi address.

On Wednesday he arrived in Saint Peter’s Square in the Popemobile, letting some children climb aboard as he waved at the faithful.

Afflicted by a long-standing knee problem, he used a walking stick to get to his chair.

Pope Francis greets faithful during his traditional Wednesday general audience in St. Peter Square, in Vatican City, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first